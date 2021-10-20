Ghana: Shatta, Funny Face Land in Hot Waters

Three public figures have found themselves in hot waters, following actions they have taken in the last few days, which police said posed a threat and danger to society.

They are Charles Nii Armah Mensah, also known as (aka) Shatta Wale, Bishop Stephen Akwasi, aka, Jesus Ahoufe,and Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, aka Funny Face.

Consequently, the police have arrested Funny Face and Bishop Akwasi and mounted search for the arrest of Reggae/Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah known in showbiz circles as Shatta Wale to assist them in investigations following an alleged shooting attack on him.

The news broke out late on Monday night that Shatta Wale had been shot by unknown gunmen in critical condition in a hospital, which went viral on social media.

The Director of Police Public Affairs, Superintendent of Police (Supt) Alexander Kwaku Obeng, disclosing these to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday, stated that the police was in search of the suspect following the viral video.

"We are seriously in search of him, we don't know what has happened and we need him to help the police in investigations, " he said.

Sup Obeng said the attention of the police was drawn to the widely circulated news on the alleged gunshot attack on Shatta Wale, adding that "we are probing the matter".

She said the police would not leave any stone unturned to get to the bottom of the issues to ensure there was peace and stability in the country.

Supt Obengsaid the police was committed to protecting lives and properties in the country, and urged the public with reliable information about the artiste to contact the police to assist in investigations.

However, the Ghanaian Times had gathered that Shatta Wale took to his social media platform to apologise to the public stating that he feigned the gun attack on him.

In a related matter,Bishop Akwasi has also been arrested by the police in connection with the case, and in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

He was seen in a video,which had gone viral prophesying on September 18, 2021, that Shatta Wale would be killed on October 18, a day after his birthday

In another development, the police busted Funny Face on Thursday eveningto assist police for allegedly threatening on social media to kill some individuals in the country

Funny Face is currently in the custody of the police, assisting in investigations, Supt Obeng stated.

He said that police would take Funny Face to court for an order for psychiatric examination, to determine the next action.