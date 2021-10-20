Egypt: President Sisi Watches Documentary On Efforts to Curb Terror

20 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi watched Wednesday a documentary featuring security bodies facing up to terror elements preparing an attack against a vital state institution.

The documentary was screened during the president's participation in a celebration ceremony marking the graduation of a new batch of the Police Academy.

The film highlighted the security forces' success in monitoring and detecting stolen vehicles as terrorists use their license plates in carrying out their terror attacks.

MENA

