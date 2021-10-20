Egypt: Sisi - Policemen, Families Offer Great Sacrifices to Maintain Nation's Security

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said policemen and their families offered great sacrifices to maintain the country's security in a watershed stage.

He stressed that "We will never forget our sons and daughters who sacrificed their souls and lives for Egypt to reach in this position."

Sisi made the remarks on Wednesday during a graduation ceremony of the Police Academy.

He said the army and police are still offering sacrifices and martyrs, saluting the families of martyrs and those injured of police, army, judiciary and other social categories.

He hailed the sacrifices offered by the Egyptian people, not only the army and police, during the hard times which Egypt passed through over the past seven years.

He congratulated the new graduates and officers, thanking the families of these graduates for getting their sons and daughters to shoulder this great responsibility of protecting the nation's security.

The president accentuated that policemen should be an example to people in their way of dealing with them and meeting their demands, noting that dealing with the public is not an easy matter.

President Sisi said the batch is the second of students of post-graduate studies in the field of law and specialized faculties.

The president said that the educational process is being developed, referring to the programs being implemented by the Interior Ministry for honing skills and upgrading the performance of its personnel and fresh graduates of the Police Academy.

At the end of the ceremony, he wished policemen to succeed in their mission.

MENA