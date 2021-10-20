Egypt: PM to Deliver Word in Senior Session During Cairo Water Week

Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Aati said that Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli will deliver on Sunday a word to the UN Conference on the Midterm Comprehensive Review of the Implementation of the Objectives of the International Decade for Action 2023, adding that this comes as part of the 4th Cairo Water Week due on October 24-28.

In a statement on Wednesday, Abdel Aati said that a galaxy of ministers and representatives of international and UN institutions will participate in this high-level general session.

The session is one of the most important preparations for the UN Conference on the Midterm Comprehensive Review of the Implementation of the Objectives of the International Decade for Action due March 2023.

Egypt is working on pushing forward the international efforts aiming at facing the water challenges to achieve regional stability, Abdel Aati said.

MENA