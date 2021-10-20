Egypt: President Sisi Attends Graduation Ceremony of Police Academy Batch

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Wednesday October, 20, 2021 attended the graduation ceremony of a new batch of the Police Academy.

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli, Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki, Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfiq , House of Representatives Speaker Hanafi el Gebali and senior state officials and police commanders received the president upon his arrival.

The ceremony includes parades showing the high capabilities of the graduates in dealing with the different targets.

The Egyptian Police Academy is one of the oldest and largest at the world level and the first at the regional level.

MENA