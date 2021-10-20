Somalia: Roble-Appointed Gender Quota Committee Gives Updates

20 October 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The chairperson of the Women's quota committee recently appointed by Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, Mrs Batula Sheikh Ahmed Gaballe, said the allocation of women-specific seats has been progressing at a slow pace in the ongoing federal elections in Somalia.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC's Somali service, Batula said the electoral process has so far been marred with more male candidature. She expressed fears that the 30% women's quota may not be fully achieved.

"We have projections of the number of seats but due to the large number of male contestants, we may not realise the 30% quota," she said. She added, "We believe that this will lead to better results given that the collaboration and the pledges we got as well as the structure of the electoral process will uphold the rights of women."

Batulo also expressed hope over the upcoming Lower House elections, saying for every three seats, one must be for women.

"We are seeking to have clans reserve one seat for women from every three seats, if they fail to ensure that, then together with their male candidates, they will not participate in the elections," Batulo Sheikh Ahmed Gaballe reiterated.

Her sentiments come as most states were set to conclude the Upper House elections in the next few days before the onset of the Lower House elections.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X