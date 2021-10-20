Somalia And Serbia to Sign Trade Pact

20 October 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Minister of Trade, Tourism, and Telecommunications of the Republic of Serbia Ms.Tatjana Matić receive her in Belgrade the Minister of Commerce and Industry of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hon. Khalifa Abdi Omar.

In the conversation, Ms. Tatjana Matić reminded of the rich history of relations between Serbia and Somalia, and referred to the successful cooperation between the two countries in the Non-Aligned Movement and mutual interest of the two friendly nations.

At that time, the two Ministers had underlined to develop economic cooperation and business opportunities for the the two business communities.

On this occasion, Ms. Tatjana expressed satisfaction and happiness with the reopening of the Somali embassy in Belgrade, expressing the expectation that it will contribute to the intensification and improvement of business and economic cooperation, especially in areas such as education, trade, agriculture and the ICT industry.

