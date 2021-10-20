Ghana: Afadzato District to Embark On U.S.$5 Million Tourism Devt Programme

Ho — The Afadzato South District in the Volta Region is set to embark on a 5 million dollar tourism development and job creation programme as a matter of priority, according to the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Etornam Flolu.

He said that there were guaranteed returns for investments into the sector which had bright prospects for youth employment and growth for the local economy.

Mr Flolu said these in a chat with the Ghanaian Times prior to the swearing-in of the 15 newly-endorsed Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) in the Volta Region, at the Residency in Ho on Friday.

He mentioned the Tafi-Atome Monkey Sanctuary, the snake zoo at Liati, Tagbo Falls as tourism "gold mines" which would be marketed vigorously to visitors from far and near, like the Afadzato Mountain which would be developed into important and regular hiking spot of international standards.

"The plan is also to provide decent rest stops and shuttle vehicles to promote the hiking activities," said the DCE.

According to him, the assembly would robustly involve the private sector in the tourism development plan, adding that money required for the project would be sourced from the private sector.

"We will also reserve a quota for people with disabilities," the DCE assured.

Meanwhile, Mr Flolu said, local cuisines would be supported immensely to provide indigenous food for the populace and visitors as an important aspect of the plan.

Mr Flolu said that the district had a population of about 110, 000 which included adequate young people to fill the manpower requirements for the tourism development programme.

As an essential step for the success of the tourism development plan, the DCE said, greater zeal and resources would be committed to fixing the roads in the district.

"We will also grow more trees," he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Flolu said that the assembly was taking serious steps to link up Afadzato South to other districts and provinces in Europe to open up the district to the outside world.