Ghana: Ayawaso East Goes Agog Over Retention of MCE

There was wild jubilation among women groups and assembly members at the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly grounds Thursday, when the President's nominee; Hajia Salma Sani Mohammed Adams Kuta was retained as the Municipal Chief Executive.

She was overwhelmingly endorsed with 'Yes' votes from all the 17 assembly members.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, who could not hide his joy had no option than to join the various groups on the dance floor to celebrate the victory.

He commended the assembly members for smooth voting process which he said exhibited the family re-union of the ancient days.

The assembly members, the minister indicated, must be commended for making the large gathering which included religious leaders, chiefs and the various groups proud for accepting the president's nominee and urged them to exhibit the same traits during her second term for the socio-economic development of the area.

"The 100 per cent endorsement clearly demonstrates your commitment to collaborate for the effective implementation of planned programmes and policies of the area," he added.

The chief of the Zambrama Community in Ayawaso, Chief Seidu Louise, appealed to the Regional Minister to help rehabilitate the bad roads in the area which he said were a dent on the image of the area.

He assured of the traditional authorities' commitment to supporting the MCE to succeed, as her first tenure was a great success for the area.

Hajia Kuta in her acceptance speech pledged to work assiduously to justify the confidence reposed in her.

She expressed her gratitude to the President for re-nominating her, the Vice President and wife for their immense support, advice and contribution during her tenure and the Greater Accra Regional Minister whose resilience and commitment towards making "Accra Work Again" agenda had put most metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, (MMDA's), on their toes adding "I wish to pledge my further commitment to the success of that programme".

Hajia Kuta appealed to the assembly to solidly rally behind and to construct a senior high school for the area for the youth to benefit from the free SHS programme, as well as rehabilitate the Nima-Kanda Highway and other roads to give the area a facelift.