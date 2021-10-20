Ghana: 'Construct Bridge On Garu-Gagbiri Road At Tempane to Return Life to Normal'

Various Youth groups in the Tempane District and Bawku Municipality in the Upper East Region have appealed to the government to construct a bridge on the Garu and Gagbiri road in Tempane that was cut-off by heavy rains.

The youth from Gagbiri, Zambala and Kuka-Zuli who made the appeal at a press conference at Tempane on Saturday, said the construction of a bridge would not only enhance trade and commerce, but avert the loss of lives and destruction of properties.

According to the residents, the only road that connected the four electoral areas and other communities to adjoining towns had been flooded due to heavy rains leading to excessive water from the Tamne dam.

The convener of the youth group, Mr Edmond Akudugu, said the people of Gagbiri, Zambala and other adjoining communities were cut off from the largest Market in Garu, thereby depriving them of their livelihoods.

According to Akudagu, the situation was not affecting the commuters and businesses in the two political areas, but the entire region since traders often travelled from the other districts, including the regional capital, Bolgatanga to transact businesses in the area.

He said the problem was also having dire consequences on education and health as children and people in need of health services, particularly pregnant women could not access health and education facilities.

Mr Akudagu expressed worry that despite the colossal nature of the project only a handful of residents at the affected area of the dam had been compensated, and also appealed to the government to compensate those who lost their farms and crops to the flood through the government alternative Livelihood Empowerment against Poverty (LEAP).

"Many of the affected persons had their houses inundated, crops destroyed and animals consumed by wild animals as a result we appeal to government to assist such victims," Mr Akudugu said.

"We want the government to provide health centres and upgrade the Gagbiri Clinic to serve the people of the area once they cannot access health care anymore from the largest main health centres and the hospital in Garu," he said.

Madam Deborah Alalbilla, one of the residents lamented that commuters and residents were often disadvantaged, saying "in times like these, our only option is to rely on tricycles to access social services which come at a huge cost.