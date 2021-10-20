Africa: Qatar Airways Sees Bright Prospects for Operations in Ghana---Vice President-Africa, Commercial Department

Qatar Airways, has reiterated its commitment to the Ghanaian market as it sees growth and expansion prospects.

Addressing the media in Accra on Monday, Vice President-Africa, Commercial Department at Qatar Airways, Hendrick Du Preez said after just a year of operating in Ghana, the airline saw huge prospects as far as demand was concerned.

"We started operating in Ghana in June this year with our first flight from Accra to Doha and just after five months we are flying five times a week with a huge possibility of extending it to a daily destination in coming months," he stated.

He added that, the airline was the only direct carrier from Accra to Doha and with partnerships from 26 countries in Africa adding that "we are looking forward to improving massively next year and cover more destinations."

He said the COVID-19 outbreak did not prevent the airline from operating in countries including Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt.

"We saw that as an opportunity and provided safety on our flights and never stopped flying during the pandemic," he stated.

"We were the first to receive COVID-19 safety certification, a five-star COVID-19 safety rating and assisted governments across the world to bring people back home," he stated.

That he said, boosted customer confidence and had since been recognised as the best airline in the world with over 600 destinations.

"It also positioned us to be on top as far as reliability and sustainability were concerned," he stressed.

"We are looking out for new destinations and consistently reviewing to expand in Africa especially with local partnerships," he added.

On his part, Country Manager-Nigeria, Kennedy Chirchir said the company was working closely with communities to provide services to travellers across the world and enhance customer experience.

"We are in partnership with Africa World Airline (AWA) to utilise domestic destinations and make flying accessible and affordable for people across the world," he stated.

He expressed appreciation to the government for allowing them start operations and creating the environment for businesses to thrive.