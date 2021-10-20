Ghana: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 Live Blog - What On Earth Is Coming?

20 October 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Samsung is announcing something at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST today (or 1am AEDT on October 21), but exactly what it's announcing we're not totally certain.

The company is holding what it calls 'Galaxy Unpacked Part 2', with part one being the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. So what could part two have in store? Well, while we're not certain we can take a very good guess.

The company has released a teaser video for the event, titled 'Get ready to unfold something unmistakably you'. So that title almost guarantees this is something to do with a foldable phone, and the video itself shows aliens customizing the colors of their clothes.

What does that mean though? Well, it opens up a world of possibility, so here's what we think it could probably mean:

Buyers will soon be able to customize the colors of the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, which is useful as the first only comes in three shades.

As that would be rather small for an event, we might also see the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE after various leaks - although that's also tipped for January 2022.

There are also tablets, watches and laptops that Samsung hasn't delved into properly in the latter half of 2021 - while this could be a more low-key event, there will be more than a few morsels to chew over.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X