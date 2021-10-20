Ghana: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 Live Blog - What On Earth Is Coming?

Samsung is announcing something at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST today (or 1am AEDT on October 21), but exactly what it's announcing we're not totally certain.

The company is holding what it calls 'Galaxy Unpacked Part 2', with part one being the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. So what could part two have in store? Well, while we're not certain we can take a very good guess.

The company has released a teaser video for the event, titled 'Get ready to unfold something unmistakably you'. So that title almost guarantees this is something to do with a foldable phone, and the video itself shows aliens customizing the colors of their clothes.

What does that mean though? Well, it opens up a world of possibility, so here's what we think it could probably mean:

Buyers will soon be able to customize the colors of the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, which is useful as the first only comes in three shades.

As that would be rather small for an event, we might also see the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE after various leaks - although that's also tipped for January 2022.

There are also tablets, watches and laptops that Samsung hasn't delved into properly in the latter half of 2021 - while this could be a more low-key event, there will be more than a few morsels to chew over.