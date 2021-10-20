Ghana: Black Stars Tipped to Qualify for World Cup

The Vice President-Africa, Commercial Department at Qatar Airways, Hendrick Du Preez has tipped Ghana to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

In his view, the Black Stars can overtake South Africa to progress to the last phase of qualifiers for the Mundial.

"The Black Stars have a good chance to qualify ahead of South Africa and I am certain they would be in Qatar to enjoy the unique experience," he told the Times Sports in an interview yesterday.

Ghana is second in Group G with nine points, a point behind South Africa at the summit of the group with two games to play.

Ghana would face Ethiopia at Addis Ababa before playing their last group game in Ghana against South Africa and would need all six points to qualify ahead of South Africa.

According to Mr. Du Perez, the task of overtaking South Africa would be tough one but believes Ghana has the men to accomplish it to edge closer to the World Cup.

Mr.Du Preez said, African countries like Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire and Nigeria, would be expected to make it to the World Cup.

The World Cup, he said, presents Qatar the opportunity to showcase their football development prowess with stadiums very close to each other for the Games.

That, he said, would make it possible for people to watch two to three games in a day to make the showpiece very unique.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18.