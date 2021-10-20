Algeria: Prime Minister Installs National Statistics Council

Algiers — Prime Minister, Minister of Finance Aïmene Benabderrahmane on Wednesday installed the National Statistics Council.

The installation ceremony took place in the International Center of Conferences (CIC) Abdelatif Rahal, in the presence of some members of the government, including Minister of Digitization and Statistics Hocine Cherhabil, representatives of several governmental bodies and institutions, representatives of social partners and the employers.

This installation coincides with the World Statistics Day, celebrated every five years.

The National Statistics Council is made up of top official and renowned experts appointed by executive decree for four years, representatives of public companies, of trade union and professional associations, and of scientific, cultural, economic and social associations, in addition to personalities known for their expertise in this field.

The members of the National Statistics Council are appointed in accordance with the provisions of the executive decree n 21-249 in the official Journal n 45 for 2021, on the appointment of the members of the National Statistics Council.