Algeria: Prime Minister Installs National Statistics Council

20 October 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Prime Minister, Minister of Finance Aïmene Benabderrahmane on Wednesday installed the National Statistics Council.

The installation ceremony took place in the International Center of Conferences (CIC) Abdelatif Rahal, in the presence of some members of the government, including Minister of Digitization and Statistics Hocine Cherhabil, representatives of several governmental bodies and institutions, representatives of social partners and the employers.

This installation coincides with the World Statistics Day, celebrated every five years.

The National Statistics Council is made up of top official and renowned experts appointed by executive decree for four years, representatives of public companies, of trade union and professional associations, and of scientific, cultural, economic and social associations, in addition to personalities known for their expertise in this field.

The members of the National Statistics Council are appointed in accordance with the provisions of the executive decree n 21-249 in the official Journal n 45 for 2021, on the appointment of the members of the National Statistics Council.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X