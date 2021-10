The plaintiffs who brought the suit as mentioned in the previous article were: Foday Sheriff Jawara, Ebrima Jawara, Lady Chilel Jawara and Ramatoulie Jawara.

The correct thing should have read: Foday Sheriff Jawara, Ebrima Jawara, Chilel Jawara and Ramatoulie Jawara. Chilel Jawara (daughter) is different from Lady Chilel Jawara (wife).

We apologise to Lady Chilel Jawara, her family members and sympathizers for any inconvenience this error caused them.