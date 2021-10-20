Burundi President Ndayishimiye to Visit Dodoma, Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar

20 October 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Apolinari Tairo

Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye will make a three-day state visit to Tanzania on Friday.

"He will arrive at Dodoma Airport on October 22 and head to Chamwino State House where he will be officially received by his host, President Samia Suluhu Hassan," the Tanzania Foreign Affairs ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The two leaders will hold bilateral talks before President Ndayishimiye lays a foundation stone in Nala near the capital Dodoma where Burundian firm Itracom is building a $180 million fertiliser factory.

Tanzania Foreign Affairs and East African Co-operation minister Liberata Mulamula said the Burundian leader will visit the semiautonomous archipelago Zanzibar, where he will hold talks with President Hussein Ali Mwinyi on Saturday.

He will rejoin President Suluhu on Sunday for a tour of the Dar es Salaam port, the standard gauge railway construction site and the Kwala Dry Port, where Burundi was allocated 10 hectares.

Landlocked Burundi heavily depends on the Dar port and the Central Corridor for imports and export of goods.

His visit comes three months after President Samia visited Bujumbura in July.

Mr Ndayishimiye made his first visit to Tanzania in September last year when he met with the late president John Magufuli in Kigoma, close to the Burundi border.

