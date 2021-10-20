Tanzania: Yanga Outclass KMC to Clinch Top Slot in Premier League Log

Dar es Salaam — Football giants Young Africans (Yanga) have clinched the top position in the ongoing Mainland Premier League following their 2-0 victory against Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) at the Majimaji Stadium in Songea yesterday.

The victory means Yanga have collected nine points from three matches while KMC have dropped one position to sit at the bottom of the league standings with only one point.

Yanga 's first goal was scored by Fiston Mayele in the fourth minute with a powerful shot just inside the danger zone before Feisal Salum did the same from 21 metres in the 11th minute.

Apart from the goals, Yanga strikers were to blame themselves for missing many clear scoring chances in the encounter attended by many football fans from Southern Highlands regions. Yanga's Burkinabe striker Yaouba Sogne missed two clear scoring chances in the game while Feisal missed another in the 76th minute following a good cross from Jesus Moloko. Yanga dominated most of the game while KMC created only one clear scoring chance through Hassan Kabunga whose shot was saved by Yanga's Malian import goalkeeper Djigui Diarra. Yanga captain Bakari Mwamnyeto said after the game that they faced a strong opposition from KMC, despite their win.

"We played as per technical bench directives and managed to collect the three points. It was not an easy match," said Mwamnyeto, who assured the team's fans that they will meet their target of clinching the mainland title this season.

"We are very happy to win the match and collect all the three points," he said. KMC captain Sadallah Lipangile said they made mistakes that allowed Yanga to score early goals in the encounter.

"Our plan was to win, but our defensive blunders made us lose the match. Actually, we are disappointed by the result," said Lipangile.

However, he said they still have many matches to play in the league and he believes they will bounce back.