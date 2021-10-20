Tanzania: France Launches New Direct Flight From Paris to Zanzibar

Pixabay
aeroplane wing
20 October 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — France yesterday launched a new flight that will see passengers travel direct from the French capital Paris to Tanzania's archipelago Zanzibar.

The launch was officiated by the French Minister for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness Franck Riester when he landed in Zanzibar with the direct flight from Paris, the first in close to 50 years.

French tourists are among the leading travellers who visit Tanzania. Currently, an average of 7,000 tourists from France arrive in Tanzania each month, with the number set to rise with the inauguration of the new Paris-Zanzibar direct flight.

This move is a boost to Tanzania's tourism sector which had taken a hit following the global Covid-19 pandemic. Zanzibar, which relies on tourism to run its economy was the hardest hit as global travel restrictions saw a limited number of tourists visiting the island.

According to French Minister Riester, this new development will help both France and Tanzania strengthen tourism ties and foster more growth.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X