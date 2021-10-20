Angola: João Lourenço Congratulates Cape Verdean President-Elect

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, this Tuesday congratulated the newly elected President of Cape Verde, José Maria Neves, for the victory achieved in the Presidential Elections on the 17th of this month.

"I have the honour to congratulate Your Excellency, on behalf of the Angolan Executive and on my own behalf", says the Angolan statesman in the message addressed to José Maria Neves.

He added that the victory confirms the high level of trust that the people placed on the leadership qualities of José Maria Neves, one "strongly committed" to the development of Cape Verde and to the improvement of the general living conditions of Cape Verdeans.

In the letter, the Angolan president highlights the desire to continue working together so that the relations between Angola and Cape Verde are raised to a level that corresponds to the interests and aspirations of the respective peoples.

The Angolan Head of State is convinced that the President-elect José Maria Neves will make efforts to materialize, "as widely as possible, the great desires for progress and development of the Cape Verdean people".

"Please accept, Your Excellency, my best wishes for personal well-being and success in the noble mission of Head of State, which the Cape Verdean people have chosen to carry out", reads the congratulatory message.

Supported by the African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde (PAICV), José Maria Neves was elected, on Sunday, the fifth President of the Republic of Cape Verde, succeeding Jorge Carlos Fonseca, who fulfilled his second and last term.

The politician was elected with more than 51% of the vote, against 42 percent of his main opponent, Carlos Veiga, of the Movement for Democracy (MPD).

Angola and Cape Verde have strong ties of cooperation and friendship between the several signed protocols, including visa waiver agreements and technical cooperation in areas such as education, defence, petroleum, diplomacy, agriculture, transport, finance, administration, among others that boost bilateral relations.