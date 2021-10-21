Nigeria: '830 Persons Kidnapped in Kaduna Within 3 Months'

20 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed I. Yaba

The Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan, has said 830 people were kidnapped in the state from July to September 2021.

He disclosed this while presenting the 3rd quarter security report to the state Governor, Nasir El'rufai, on Wednesday.

Aruwan also said a total of 69 bandits were killed during engagements with ground forces in different parts of the State within the period under review.

He explained that scores of bandits were neutralized during aerial strikes on identified bandits' enclaves and many bandits camps were destroyed as well.

The Commissioner said among those kidnapped, Kaduna Central Senatorial District accounted for 732 in places like Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Chikun and Kajuru LGAs.

He also said 1,018 animals were rustled in the state within the third quarter with 780 stolen from the Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

Aruwa also said citizens injured across the state due to banditry, violent attacks, reprisals and communal clashes were 210 in total.

He lamented that there were 77 reports received relating to the destruction of crops across the state notably in Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Giwa, Chikun, Kachia, Kaura, Kauru and Zongon Kataf local government areas.

