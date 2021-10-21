Nigeria: I Was Scared When My First Child Came At 21 - Wizkid

20 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ruth Ajewole

Award-winning singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly know as Wizkid, says he was scared when he became a father at 21.

In 2011,wizkid and his first baby mama, Shola Ogudu, welcomed Boluwatife.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Wizkid said, "I wasn't sure I was ready to be one".

"Fatherhood changed me, man. It's like everything he said and more. When I had my first child, I was 21. I'll never forget. I felt so lost, 'cause I wasn't sure I was ready to be a father at that point.

"I was scared I wasn't going to be a good father to my kids 'cause I [was] still a baby. I was so confused. I remember after I had my child, it just changed everything, man. I started seeing my life different."

He added that fatherhood really changed him and inspired him to put his business together to enable him take responsibility for his family at that time.

"I literally started putting my business together after I had my kid. It just made me [think], 'Oh, wow. Another life is here that I have to care for. That's my responsibility," he added.

"So he really changed my life, man, and I called him Boluwatife: 'As God wishes.' That was a big blessing to my life. Fatherhood changed me forever."

