Nigeria: Erdogan Says Nigeria, Turkey Trade Volume to Expand By $5 Billion

President Erdogan visited Nigeria for two days.

Mr Erdogan stated this when he addressed journalists at the end of a closed-door bilateral meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The president, who spoke through an interpreter, expressed the hope that the relations between the two nations would be further developed on the basis of a win-win situation and in the basis of mutual respect.

The Turkish leader also expressed the readiness of his country to partner with Nigeria in tackling its security challenges.

"We hope and pray that we will be expanding our trade volume up to 5 billion dollars immediately.

"We hope and pray that the relations between the two nations would be further developed on the basis of a win-win situation and in the basis of mutual respect.

"As Turkey, we have been closely monitoring the development in Nigeria in our brotherly and friendly nation.

"The terrorist organizations, the armed gangs and the marine vendors are continuously active in Nigeria and the Nigerian authorities are continuously fighting them.

"In order to cooperate further in the field of military operations, defence and security, we are doing everything that will be available.

"We are ready to share our capabilities, even extending capacities as Turkey with Nigeria especially in the field of defence industry and security which are being praised by the globe.

"The sensitivity we show in fighting terrorism, I hope it will be reciprovated by our Nigerian brothers and sister and our counterparts.

"The perpetrators of the heinous failed coup of July 15, FETO, are still very active in Nigeria. And we are continuously sharing our intelligence with Nigerian interlocutors and authorities.."

While commiserating with Nigeria on the attack in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State, which claimed several lives, the Turkish leader pledged that his country would further cooperate with Nigeria on counter-terrorism as well as in the fields of military, defence and security.

In his remarks, President Buhari heaped praises on Turkish President Erdogan for opening his country's borders to accommodate millions of refugees in dire need of humanitarian support.

According to Mr Buhari, the Turkish leader has set an example for the rest of the world on how to treat refugees.

He said: "I commend Your Excellency for your leadership and generosity in receiving and accommodating 4 million refugees fleeing from conflict areas particularly in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

"You have indeed set an example to the rest of the world."

President Buhari described the two-day visit of President Erdogan and the First Lady, Emine Erdogan, as a reflection of the "robust, warm and cordial bilateral relation" between Nigeria and Turkey.

He noted that it was the second time he has had "the pleasure of receiving my Brother in Abuja."

On the accomplishments from the visit, President Buhari said:

"During the visit, we held very useful discussions on a number of bilateral issues, aimed at strengthening this cordial relationship between Nigeria and Turkey.

"The key issues we touched on included a Series of Bilateral Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding that had been finalised.

"As a positive outcome, eight major Agreements/MoUs on a number of the key sectors including Energy, Defense Industry, Mining and HydroCarbons among others were signed today. We have agreed that implementation is to commence immediately.

"In the course of our discussions, we also reviewed the travel ban list based on the revised COVID-19 protocols and removed Turkey from Nigeria's Travel Ban List. Turkey has indeed achieved remarkable success in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic."

President Buhari said Mr Erdogan's meeting with a Joint Session of the Nigeria and Turkish Chambers of Commerce and Industry, before departing Nigeria, would be another opportunity to engage and exchange views on more productive ways of pushing ahead the socio-economic ties between the two countries.

He thanked the Turkish president and the first lady for commissioning the Turkish Cultural Centre in Abuja as well as opening the newly renovated Government Secondary School in Wuse, Abuja, undertaken by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIIKA). (NAN)