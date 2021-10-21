Nigeria: Fidelity Bank to Raise $500m From International Debt Market

20 October 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

Fidelity Bank Plc has said it is set to raise $500 million from the international debt capital market through the issuance of unsecured notes.

A statement by its company secretary, Ezinwa Unuigboje, said the company intends to list the notes on the Irish Stock Exchange, adding that the proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes, including supporting its trade finance business.

It explained that, "the proposed aggregate offer size is $500 million, due 2026, which will when sued rank pari passu, without preference among themselves, with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.

"The company intends to list the notes on the Irish Stock Exchange, with the expectation that the notes will be traded on its regulated market. The Securities and Exchange Commission has confirmed that it has no objection to the transaction."

The bank also notified the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited of planned investor meetings with respect to the transaction scheduled on October 18, 2021, adding that the final decision to issue the notes will, however, be subject to finalising the necessary transaction documentation and prevailing market conditions.

Fidelity Bank, in its first half (H1) of the year results for the period ended June 30, 2021, sustained its impressive run of financial performance.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X