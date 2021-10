Eleven passengers sustained various degrees of injury when an 18-seater commuter bus fell off a bridge near Edeha village on the Abuja-Lokoja road.

A witness who noted that the accident happened around 4am on Tuesday, said the injured passengers were evacuated by men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The Route Commander of the Koton Karfe Unit of the FRSC, Chibuzor C. Mmekwu, confirmed the accident, which he attributed to speed limit violation.