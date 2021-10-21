Ethiopia: News - Fed. Court Commences Prosecutor's Witness Hearing Against Eskinder Nega Et. Al in Open Sessions

Addis Abeba — A hearing where prosecutors in Eskinder Nega's file presented their witnesses at the Federal High Court, Lideta Branch, First Constitutional and Anti-Terrorism Bench took place today.

In the hearing, the prosecutor presented Nine out of 21 witnesses out of which only Two were in attendance today. The names of the remaining 12 witnesses were not disclosed in the hearing.

Eskinder Nega was present in the court where he heard testimoines against him related to his terrorism charges. The prosecutor told the court both his witnesses would testify against Eskinder Nega, the first defendant in the file, while the remaining seven witnesses will testify against other defendants in the file.

It is important to note that Eskeinder Nega, Sintayehu Chekol, Keleb Seyoum and Askale Demise,were arrested in the first week of July following the June 29, 2020 assassination of prominent Oromo artist Hachalu Hundessa. Prosecutors filed terrorism charges against them last September.

In August, the Federal High Court, Lideta Branch, First Constitutional and Anti-Terrorism Bench decided to resume the heairng in October after the the Federal Supreme Court Cassation Bench rules on the nature of prosecutors witness hearing.

After months long hearings, the Federal supreme court cassation Bench decided to hold prosecutor's witnesses hearing open sessions. The witness hearing at the Federal High Court, Lideta Branch will continue tomorrow. AS