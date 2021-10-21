Nigeria: Lagos Senator Facilitates Blocks of Classrooms, Awards N30 Million Bursary

Mr Abiru succeeded the former Senator Bayo Osinowo who died in 2020.

The senator representing Lagos East Senatorial district, Tokunbo Abiru, has inaugurated four blocks of 24 classrooms with 16 toilet facilities at Aga Primary School in Ikorodu.

The classrooms, a part of federal intervention projects he is attracting to his constituency, were equipped with chairs, tables and modern instructional tools to replace a distressed two blocks of four classrooms in the school.

This was as the senator awarded N50,000 each to 600 indigent and indigenous undergraduates across the 16 local government and local council development areas in his district.

The senator, who chairs the Senate Committee on Industry, pledged to sustain the bursary.

On school infrastructure

Speaking at the inauguration, the former banker noted that projects like these are ongoing in Kosofe, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Somolu, among others.

"The essence of this is to create a platform where pupils can learn in a conducive environment and develop knowledge that will enhance their education pursuit. This new edifice will enhance the pupils to concentrate fully in their study and everything we are seeing here today was done within four months and it shows a lot of determination," Mr Abiru said.

The senator was applauded by traditional rulers, top clerics, political leaders including council chairmen and lawmakers including a former Lagos State deputy governor, Biodun Ogunleye, Imam of Ikorodu, Seifudeen Olowooribi, council chairmen, among others, who graced the occasion.

The Chairman of Ikorodu Local Government, Wasiu Adeshina, in his remarks, applauded the donor, describing his performance since his election as uncommon.

Mr Adeshina urged the parents and guardians to take advantage of the donation to enroll their wards in schools, saying education is the best legacy parents can provide their children.

Also, the chairman of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, LASUBEB, Wahaab Alawiye-King, commended the gesture of the senator, saying Mr Abiru's resolve to ensure qualitative education for children was highly commendable.

He said, "The basic education level is a crucial stage because it is the foundation upon which all other levels are built. It is our desire as a government to ensure that this level of education is strengthened to enhance the future prospects of our children and their ability to cope with the challenges of higher levels of education. So, Senator Abiru's effort towards actualising this in Lagos East is quite commendable and laudable".

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES in 2020, Mr Abiru said he would work hard to change the face of political representation in the state.