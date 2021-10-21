Malawi: Shem Foundation Trains 20 Youths in Vocational Skills

21 October 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

A charitable youth-focused foundation, SHEM Foundation, has embarked on an ambitious project aimed at training 20 young people in different vocational skills.

The beneficiaries of the initiative have been drawn from Blantyre.

The foundation's founder, Shem Veston Taombe, told Nyasa Times that they want youths to use the skills gained to challenge social ills such as early marriages, poverty, HIV and Aids, and environmental degradation.

"We are empowering those youths in various vocational skills so that they fully grow and understand the importance of being economic independent," he said.

The foundation is providing skills such as carpentry, woodwork, tailoring, painting, decorations, metal and fabrication.

Girls form an integral part of all programs because, as Taombe disclosed, they are regarded as the most vulnerable and marginalized group in the society so they are trained in order for them to defend any forms of abuse.

He therefore called upon development partners, public and private institutions to support his initiative to reach many youths.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X