Malawi: Chakwera Graces Kenya's 'Mashujaa Day' Celebrations

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday attended Kenya's national heroes day dubbed Mashujaa at Waing'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County about 200 kilometres from the capital, Nairobi.

The Malawi leader was invited by the Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta as the chief guest at the celebrations which are in of honor of the country's heroes and are held on October 20th every year.

In his key note address, Chakwera said the two countries are connected because of their paths to independence which he said was simultaneous and symbiotic and his joining the celebrations renewed the brotherhood in the struggles faced and shared.

"The struggle for independence in Malawi and Kenya is one of the things that binds us. The struggle for independence was fought by patriots who sacrificed their joy and freedom for ours. The fight for independence in Malawi was a fight for the same foreign oppression. The struggle for independence was a battle fought in the same decade," President Chakwera said.

He said this was one of the reasons that one of the roads that is being upgraded in Malawi, the Kenyatta Drive, was named after the founding father of Kenya, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

He said the three major cities of Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu each have at least a road named after him (Jomo Kenyatta).

"Even today it is no accident that when my government was deciding which Malawi capital road to upgrade, the obvious choice was the Kenyatta Drive that connects Malawi's house of parliament to Malawi's largest hospital.

"All this is because the founders of my nation wanted to make it clear for generations to come that those cerebrated as heroes in the struggle for independence are cerebrated as heroes in Malawi and Mzee Jomo Kenyatta epitomises all such heroes and many that am learning even today," said Chakwera.

On his part, President Kenyatta thanked his counterpart for honoring his invitation to grace the significant day in the nation of Kenya which was commemorated outside the capital city, Nairobi for the tenth time.

Kenyatta said they need to cerebrate men and women who made and continue to make extraordinary contributions to make Kenya a more just, equitable and prosperous nation.

"We celebrate all men and women who laid the foundation stones of our nation. We also commend those who made and continue to make extraordinary contributions to bring our nation closer to destiny of being a better, just, more equitable and more prosperous nation for all," said Kenyatta.

The two leaders will hold bilateral talks and witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by the ministers from the two countries on Thursday.