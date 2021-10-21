Kenya: Okutoyi Bites the Dust in South Africa Tourney

20 October 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Geoffrey Anene

Kenya's Angela Okutoyi was on Tuesday knocked out of the race for J2 Stellenbosch title in Coetzenburg Stadium in South Africa.

A day after earning a hard-fought 2-1 first round win over South Africa's Suzanie Pretorius on the first day of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour Juniors tournament, Okutoyi had no answers to highly-ranked Russian Yaroslava Bartashevich.

Okutoyi (160 in the ITF Junior Ranking) surrendered against 56th-placed Bartashevich in straight sets of 6-2, 6-1 in the second round.

On the first day of the tournament, Okutoyi was made to sweat for the victory against 284-ranked Pretorius.

The 2018 Kenya Open champion took the first set 7-5, dropped the ball in the second set 3-6 before regrouping in 6-3.

Okutoyi came into the first round match of the second tournament buoyed by last week's semi-final finish in J3 Stellenbosch.

She had defeated South African Naledi Manyube 6-4, 6-2, Zhanel Rustemova from Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-4 and Czech Amelie Smejkalova 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 in the first three rounds last week before being stopped by top-seeded Tatyana Nikolenko from Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-3 in semi-finals.

Pretorius was eliminated in the second round in J3 Stellenbosch. She had seen off Austrian Mia Liepert 6-1, 7-6 before losing against Smejkalova 7-6, 6-3 in the second round.

In the second tournament in Stellenbosch, which was a grade higher than J3, Okutoyi was unseeded. Bartashevich is seeded third.

