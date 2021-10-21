Tanzania: PS Calls for Effective Participation in Expo 2020 Dubai

THE Permanent Secretary Ministry of Industry and Trade Doto James has stressed the need for active participation of government institutions in the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai.

The PS made the call through a virtual meeting he held while in Dubai with some directors of government institutions in order to encourage them to full participate in the trade fair.

The meeting was also attended by the Commissioner General of Tanzania Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai Mohammed Abdallah Mtonga and Head of the Pavilion Ms Getrude Ng'weshemi.

Some of the directors who attended the meeting included Masanja Kadogosa from Tanzania Railway Corporation , Erick Benedict Hamis - Tanzania Ports Authority , James Mataragio- Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation, Masha Mshomba- National Social Security Fund, Bettyrita Lyimo-Tanzania Tourists Board and Shariff Ali Shariff from Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority.

Expo 2020 Dubai opened on October 1 this year and it will run for six months until March 31 next year. It brought together 191 countries around the globe under the theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future"

Tanzania has managed to acquire a pavilion and participated officially under the theme 'Mobility' which promote the country and its infrastructure flagship projects through a theme 'Connectivity, Tanzania ready for takeoff!'.

Some of the projects had already been implemented while others are in progress which are expected to attract large investors not only from United Arab Emirates but also other countries around the globe.

The projects included Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP), ports improvement projects, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project and revival of Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL).

According to the ministry , some of the institutions which have already participated in the expo included Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) which showcase investment opportunities in energy sector and Tanzania National Park (TANAPA) which showcase investment opportunities in tourism sector .

Through the meeting the PS stressed the need for public and private institutions to use the expo as an opportunity to promote Tanzania in order to show investment opportunities and secure investors in various sectors.

On his part, the Commissioner General of Tanzania Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai Mohemmed Abdallah Mtonga added that coordinators were ready to receive the projects calling on the institutions to submit a list of projects which needs investors so that they can coordinate meetings with