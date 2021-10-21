Tanzania: Women Judges Call for Children Protection

CHAIRPERSON of the Tanzania Women Judges and Magistrates, High Court Judge, Joaquine De Mello has called on the public to address the increasing incidents of child sexual abuse by keeping a close eye to the group protection.

She gave the advice on Wednesday when opening the National high-level convening of child justice chain actors under the theme "Children Survivors of Sexual Abuse a vulnerable witness within the Tanzania criminal justice system".

Judge De Mello said globalization and globalization digital technology has contributed to the increasing number of child sexual abuse which needs to be given special as they have adverse impact on their wellbeing.

"We need to protect the children against sexual abuse among other gender-based violence, we family members, relatives, society are the perpetrators of the acts, we need concerted efforts to ensure the children dignity is protected," she said

She used the platform to insist on the need to support the fight against child sexual abuse and thus all law enforcing organs must ensure they play their role effectively.

However, she said, those filing the cases must ensure they are well framed and investigations take the shortest time with evidence that would prove before the court beyond reasonable doubt.

"Prosecutors must do their assignments well as perpetrators come up with new way everyday thus protecting the child against sexual abuse needs joint efforts" she said

The High court judge said parents and guardian has to keep a close eye and when children seek their concern or advice must be given a room for being heard for timely action.

On her part, Judge of the High Court, Mwanabaraka Mnyukwa said the Institute of Judicial Administration (IJA) said her institute works closely with relevant authorities to ensure they get the needed knowledge and capacity in child justice chain.

She said the public lacks information on criminal justice system, witnessing on gender-based violence and lack of the needed number of social workers in handling the cases.

Speaking during the meeting organized by the children dignity forum, IJA and the Irish rule of Law International, Ireland Ambassador, and Ms Mary O'Neill insisted the need by members to discuss and share ideas and come up with the best practice to improve child protection in the country.

She said they must come up with the best practices in which survivors can report their cases and are able to speak up freely and in a friendly environment and be assured that justice will take place.

Earlier, CDF Executive Director, Mr Koshuma Mtengeti insisted on the society change of mind set for the girl's empowerment and development.

He underscored the need for concentrated efforts to team up in dealing with gender-based violence and empowerment so that they can undertake a number of activities and posts in the community.