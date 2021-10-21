Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Two patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Anseba Region.

Out of these, one patient is from Quarantine Center in Keren and the other patient is from Quarantine Center in Hamelmalo, Anseba Region.

On the other hand, nine patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Anseba (5) and Central (4) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 6,691 while the number of deaths stands at 45.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,780.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

20 October 2021