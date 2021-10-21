Cameroon: Local Development - Vast Rehabilitation of Roads Underway

Government has made available an estimated FCFA 50 billion for road maintenance nationwide.

Accelerating community and national growth through an improved road network system is an important aspect which government and stakeholders are dedicating resources to its success. It is within this framework that the national road fund for the Centre Region was officially launched in Yaounde on October 18, 2021in a ceremony presided by the Centre Regional Governor, Nasseri Paul Bea in the presence of the Secretary of State to the Minister of Public Works in charge of Roads, Armand Ndjodom.

The Road Fund is a mechanism put in place by government to enhance road maintenance for the safe and easy transportation of goods and services within the national territory. Partners directly involved in the process involves decentralised collectivities (Councils), the Ministry of Public Works, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and the Ministry of Transport. Teams will thus embark on field visits to evaluate roads and maintenance works. The team in the Centre Region is being conducted by the Secretary of State to the Minister of Public Works in charge of Roads, Armand Ndjodom. Each region will have its calendar of activities with field visits for road inspection in the Centre Region programmed to end on October 31, 2021.

To the Governor, government has the priority of ensuring good and safe roads to facilitate the transportation of persons. Earmarked stretches of roads, he noted, will be rehabilitated in the Centre Region within the stated timeframe.

The Head of the Technical Division of the Road Fund, Serge Francis Ekah, said the initiative is a mechanism put in place by authorities to maintain the nature of roads and facilitate transportation. Government, he noted, has put at their disposal (referring to the road fund) an estimated FCFA 50 billion for road repairs nationwide. "Effective transportation warrants good roads. The government is devoted to ensuring our roads for safe transportation for everyone. Roads spurs development and ours need to be in good shape," he explained.

For the Centre Region, the team will start (first day evaluation mission) with Ngoumou and Eseka through Otelé and Makak. They will continue to other localities subsequently.