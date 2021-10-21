Cameroon: Civil Status Registration System - Modernised Strategy in Place

Known as PAMEC, it seeks to ensure a reliable and inclusive civil status registry.

The government of Cameroon has an ongoing programme of modernising the civil status registration system. As a response to the challenges of documenting archives through hard copies, Cameroon, in partnership with the Federal Republic of Germany, launched the Support Programme for the Modernisation of the Civil Registration System (PAMEC). The objective of PAMEC is working in collaboration with the Ministry of Decentralisation and Local Development, (lead executing partner of the programme), the National Civil Status Registration Office (BUNEC), and target councils to guarantee the implementation of an inclusive and reliable system of civil registration and demographic statistics. The programme operates as a pilot action in the North Region and in selected councils of the South West Region, but however has an impact at the national level. PAMEC has three main action fields which include; strengthening BUNEC's capacity to implement a reliable civil registration and population statistics system at the central level, piloting reforms in selected regions, and promoting dialogue with civil society and raising awareness on the rights and obligations linked to civil registration.

Besides PAMEC, the government of Cameroon also established the Cameroon Civil Status Rehabilitation Programme (PRE2C) and equally made the Africa Programme on Accelerated Improvement of Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (APAI-CRVS) a national priority. In addition, there has been the adoption of the Strategic Plan for the Rehabilitation of Civil Registration and the Master Plan for the Computerisation of the National Civil Registry System (APAI-CRVS). Modernising the civil status system in Cameroon, authorities have also reiterated, is intended at ensuring a more secured and complete registry throughout the national territory. The Strategic Plan has seven principal axes which include; the consolidation of the legal context of registering civil status data and the production of statistics, reinforcing the organizational and functioning mechanisms of civil status registration, strengthening institutional coordination and the role of BUNEC, improving access to civil status registration and vital statistics, national digitalisation and mastery of the civil registry, the production, diffusion and use of civil status registry information and the financing of civil status rehabilitation. Another initiative is the Active Citizenship Strengthening Programme (PROCIVIS) which contributes to reinforcing the democratic and governance process in the country through the full recognition of the status of citizens. All aforementioned mechanisms are in line with the country's emergence vision by 2035, as well as the African Union and United Nations development programmes.