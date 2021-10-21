Sudan: FFC-CC Lauds PM Hamdok's Initiative to Resolve Sudan's Political Crisis

Khartoum — The Forces of Freedom and Change-Central Council (FFC-CC), a group of 10 allied parties and movements signatory to the Charter for the Unity of the Forces for Freedom and Change, has welcomed Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok's initiative to resolve the current political crisis in Sudan.

At an emergency meeting on Monday, the Sudanese Council of Ministers decided on the formation of a seven-member committee headed by Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok to discuss ways to contain the acute crisis between the ruling partners.

In an open letter to the Prime Minister, the FFC-CC announced its opinion on the separation of two issues. The first is the evaluation of the partnership and the reform of the transition institutions, to be discussed by the FFC and the military component.

The second issue concerns the completion and strengthening of reforms within the FFC. The dialogue on this issue should be done with the Sudan Liberation Movement, under the leadership of Minni Minawi and Jibril Ibrahim, head of the Justice and Equality Movement, who recently formed the FFC-the Founding Platform (FFC-FP).

In a statement yesterday, the FFC-CC called for preparing for dialogue on the two issues separately, stressing the need to resolve the current crisis in accordance with a comprehensive and decisive reform plan based on the Constitutional Document. This includes transferring the presidency of the Sovereignty Council to civilians, reforming the government according to the assessment of the Prime Minister and FFC, reforming the military and security sector, leading to a unified army, and reforming the justice system.

October 21 March of the Millions

The FFC-CC and the Resistance Committees in the country continue their preparations for the October 21 March of the Millions in support of democratic transformation. While 37 professional bodies, preparatory committees, and union steering committees announced their participation in the March of the Millions demanding to hand over the presidency of the Sovereignty Council to civilians, support the dismantling of the former regime, and hand over wanted persons to the International Criminal Court.

On Monday and Tuesday, a number of Resistance Committees conducted promotional and advertising campaigns for the October 21 march.