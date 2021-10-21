Sudan: New Report Lists 74 Deaths in Wake of 2019 Khartoum Massacre

20 October 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — A new report entitled The Price of the Transition, prepared by a group called the Initiative of Those Present, reveals that 74 protestors died between June 3 2019 - the day that paramilitaries and security forces violently dispersed the sit-in in front of the army command in Sudan's capital Khartoum - and June 10.

The report, highlights 65 reports of sexual violence during the June 3 massacre, including 31 confirmed cases of rape, 23 of which were gang-rapes. 17 cases required medical intervention.

According to victims' testimonies, some rapes occurred in the mosque of the nearby University of Khartoum

The report, presented by Nazim Serraj at a press conference on Tuesday, clarified that according to victims' testimonies, some rapes occurred in the mosque of the nearby University of Khartoum. One of the survivors was threatened not to report the rape, or a video clip documenting her rape would be posted on social media.

The report indicates that since the beginning of the revolution that overthrew the Al Bashir dictatorship, until the signing of the Constitutional Document, 186 people have been killed, in addition to four unconfirmed deaths, including 27 minors, eight women, and an officer of the armed forces. The circumstances of his death were not clarified. The report said that six of the people that went missing at the time are still unaccounted for.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X