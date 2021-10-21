Sudan: New Report Lists 74 Deaths in Wake of 2019 Khartoum Massacre

Khartoum — A new report entitled The Price of the Transition, prepared by a group called the Initiative of Those Present, reveals that 74 protestors died between June 3 2019 - the day that paramilitaries and security forces violently dispersed the sit-in in front of the army command in Sudan's capital Khartoum - and June 10.

The report, highlights 65 reports of sexual violence during the June 3 massacre, including 31 confirmed cases of rape, 23 of which were gang-rapes. 17 cases required medical intervention.

The report, presented by Nazim Serraj at a press conference on Tuesday, clarified that according to victims' testimonies, some rapes occurred in the mosque of the nearby University of Khartoum. One of the survivors was threatened not to report the rape, or a video clip documenting her rape would be posted on social media.

The report indicates that since the beginning of the revolution that overthrew the Al Bashir dictatorship, until the signing of the Constitutional Document, 186 people have been killed, in addition to four unconfirmed deaths, including 27 minors, eight women, and an officer of the armed forces. The circumstances of his death were not clarified. The report said that six of the people that went missing at the time are still unaccounted for.