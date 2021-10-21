Gambia: Gunjur Stun Kartong in Kombo South District Tournament Opener

Gunjur on Sunday stunned Kartong 1-0 in the opening match of the 2021-2022 Kombo South District football tournament played at the Sanyang Football Field.

Kartong made an astonishing start to the match and crafted numerous goal scoring opportunities but failed to capitalise on their limited goal scoring chances.

Gunjur, on the other hand, created some goal scoring chances but failed to materialise on their limited goal scoring opportunities thus the first half ended goalless.

Upon resumption of the match, Gunjur regrouped themselves and dominated Kartong in the midfield, crafting several goal scoring opportunities.

Striker Ebrima Barrow gave Gunjur the lead in the 47th minute of the match, which eventually proved to be the winner for the Coastal Town boys.

Kartong responded back for an equaliser but to no avail thus the match ended 1-0 in favour of Gunjur.

Meanwhile, Tanji came from one nil down to draw 1-1 with Farato at the Sanyang Football Field to share points in Kombo South District football jamboree.

