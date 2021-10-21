Gambia: Dasilameh Utd, Dangam Clasp Resounding Triumphs in Brikama Nawetan

20 October 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Dasilameh United FC and Dangam FC last Wednesday clasped resounding triumphs in the on-going Brikama nawetan after beating Yarambamba Football Academy and New Generation Football Academy at the SSP Football Field.

Dasilameh United FC thrashed Yarambamba Football Academy 3-1 to clasp a convincing in Brikama summer biggest football fiesta.

Dangam FC thumped New Generation Football Academy 2-0 to clutch a resounding in Brikama wet season biggest football festivity.

Manduwar FC defeated FC 2-1, while Santo Su United FC whipped Puntala FC 2-0.

