Gambia: Dasilameh Utd, Dangam Clasp Resounding Triumphs in Brikama Nawetan

Dasilameh United FC and Dangam FC last Wednesday clasped resounding triumphs in the on-going Brikama nawetan after beating Yarambamba Football Academy and New Generation Football Academy at the SSP Football Field.
Dasilameh United FC thrashed Yarambamba Football Academy 3-1 to clasp a convincing in Brikama summer biggest football fiesta.
Dangam FC thumped New Generation Football Academy 2-0 to clutch a resounding in Brikama wet season biggest football festivity.
Manduwar FC defeated FC 2-1, while Santo Su United FC whipped Puntala FC 2-0.