Real de Banjul Football Club has signed Brikama United goal poacher Papis Nyassi, according to news reaching Point Sports Desk.

Nyassi was influential for Brikama United in the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League campaign.

He inspired Brikama United to the 2018-2019 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League title before joining Real de Banjul.

Nyassi started his career with Greater Tomorrow Football Academy before joining Brikama United some years ago.