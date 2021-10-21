Gambia: Police Confirm Death of 5 At Bilal Boarding School Fire Outbreak

20 October 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Police have confirmed five boys were reported dead after an inferno engulfed Bilal Boarding School at Yundum.

According to The Fatu Network, the boys lost their lives after they got trapped in their room.

Police spokesman Lamin Njie said: "We can confirm a fire incident at the Bilal Boarding School situated at Yundum in the Westcoast Region. The incident occurred on Sunday 17 October 2021 at the early hours of the morning.

"Five students have been confirmed dead while seven others are hospitalised in critical conditions.

"An Investigation panel has been formed to probe into the matter and establish the cause of the fire as well as gather relevant evidence. The public will be duly informed about developments."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X