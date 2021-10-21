Gambia: Police Confirm Death of 5 At Bilal Boarding School Fire Outbreak

Police have confirmed five boys were reported dead after an inferno engulfed Bilal Boarding School at Yundum.

According to The Fatu Network, the boys lost their lives after they got trapped in their room.

Police spokesman Lamin Njie said: "We can confirm a fire incident at the Bilal Boarding School situated at Yundum in the Westcoast Region. The incident occurred on Sunday 17 October 2021 at the early hours of the morning.

"Five students have been confirmed dead while seven others are hospitalised in critical conditions.

"An Investigation panel has been formed to probe into the matter and establish the cause of the fire as well as gather relevant evidence. The public will be duly informed about developments."