Gambia: FJC, Action Man Say Jammeh Powerless to Decide for APRC

Former speaker of the National Assembly Fatoumatta Jahumpa-Ceesay, widely known as FJC and ex- Works minister Balla Garba Jahumpa, who goes by his sobriquet (Action Man) have reacted to the recent comments made by Yahya Jammeh in nullifying the APRC-NPP alliance, while branding Jammeh as powerless in deciding on the matters concerning APRC.

Speaking at a rally in Sukuta, FJC asked all APRC supporters to remain calm; saying what happened was just a load on their heads.

"I off my phone because everyone knows my loyalty to APRC and Fabakary Tombong Jatta. I received calls from very important persons around the world, who are very happy about the matter. There is only one APRC and I urged you not to fight or quarrel with anyone. The comment of Fabakary's arrest, Rambo's fallen are all nonsense."

She continued that they sat in Yundum for an ordinary congress and reviewed the APRC constitution which stated that the party leader and the secretary-general have the power to appoint or dismiss anybody without going to congress. However, FJC said Fabakary is the party leader and the chairman of APRC and has the right to speak on behalf of the party.

"We are APRC and we are in records of the Independent Electoral Commission and Attorney General with the red seal, so the 11 names mentioned as the new executive are not the party of APRC. I want all APRC supporters to rally behind Fabakary. We are with him till the grave and we will continue the alliance with NPP."

She concluded that they would come out with all the legalities of the party, adding that Jammeh removed himself from APRC and has no voice in APRC.

On the other hand, Action Man said now is the right time APRC should stand in solidarity with Mr. Jatta and support him.

"Let us not listen to anyone apart from Mr. Jatta and NEC. IEC registered only one APRC with Fabakary's name. The IEC has their rules and regulations and they wouldn't accept any other name the same as APRC, unless they join GANU or stand as independent."

He called on all APRC militants to vote Barrow for peace and progress.

"There is something behind to make sure Barrow loses the election. Now is the time the country has independent because what Jammeh thought and what will happen is totally different. What goes around, comes around and because he (Jammeh) used to throw people out of the party. Now he will be expelled daylight."

Action Man reiterated that Jammeh is no more part of the party, saying he is just a follower because he doesn't have a legal voter's card and he is not in the registration of the party.