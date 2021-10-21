Gambia: Three Suspects Arrested With Over 2kg of Suspected Cannabis

Operatives of the country's narcotic agency have arrested three suspects within the Greater Banjul Area with over 2kg of suspected cannabis.

The suspects are currently under the custody of Drug Law Enforcement Agency The Gambia (DLEAG) as investigation into the matter continues. All three suspects were reportedly arrested by DLEAG personnel in the Kanifing Municipality.

Ousman Saidybah, spokesperson of the narcotic agency who was contacted for comments, confirmed the development. He said DLEAG operatives stationed within the Kanifing Municipality on Sunday 17th October 2021 around 21:00 Hours GMT onwards clutched two adult male Gambians with one hundred ( 100) bundles of suspected cannabis sativa.

"Karafa Bojang 52 years old and a resident of New Yundum and Sulayman Jatta 42 years old and a resident of Sinchu Alagie were arrested in Old Yundum while onboard a black Mercedes Benz with Registration Number BJL 9787 M."

Saidybah further added: "The said suspected cannabis were placed in used flour bags, wrapped in black nylon bags, and placed in the back seat and boot of the car.

Both suspects are currently in custody while an investigation into the matter continues."

According to him, one Ensa Badjie, a Gambian national and a resident of Tanji was also arrested on 15 October 2021 around 20:45 hours GMT onwards in Tanji with twenty big bundles of suspected cannabis sativa.

"The twenty bundles of suspected cannabis were concealed in used flour bags with each bag containing ten (10) bundles.

The said suspected cannabis sativa were wrapped with brown papers, inserted in a yellow nylon bag, and concealed in a used rice bag."

"All three suspects were arrested with quantities above two (2) kilograms and as per the provisions of the Drug Control Act (DCA) 2003, they are charged for being in possession of prohibited drugs for the purpose of drug trafficking contrary to section 43(4) e of the DCA 2003."