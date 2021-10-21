Gambia: Janet Sallah Njie Appointed Commissioner to the African Commission On Human And People's Rights

Janet Sallah Njie, a seasoned legal practitioner and former commissioner of the country's Constitutional Review Commission (CRC) has been appointed as commissioner of the African Commission on Human and People's Rights.

The 39th Session of the Executive Council of the African Commission on Human and People's Rights recently appointed four members into the commission. They include: Ourveena Geereesha Topsy- Sonoo from Easter Region, Solomon Ayele Dersso from Eastern Region, Janet Salah-Njie from Western Region and Idrissa Sow from Western Region.

Janet Sallah-Njie is a lawyer by profession and currently the managing partner at Torodo Chambers; one of the leading law firms in The Gambia. Prior to her establishing her own law firm, she served in various positions within the public service of The Gambia from 1989 to 2002.

She started as state counsel in the Ministry of Justice in 1990 and rose through the ranks to the offices of Parliamentary Counsel (1996-(1998); and Solicitor General and Legal Secretary (1998-2002). She ended her career in the public service as Legal Advisor to the Governor of the Central Bank of The Gambia in 2002.

Mrs. Sallah Njie has a distinguished career as a legal practitioner and Women's Rights Advocate and also very familiar with international and regional mechanisms for the promotion and protection of human rights in Africa.