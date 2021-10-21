Gambians Urged Not to Substitute Peace With Any Political Gains

The governor of Lower River Region (LRR), Rohey John Manjang, has challenged Gambians that under no circumstance the peace of the country be substituted with any political interest.

She made these remarks last Thursday during a-day long regional dialogue organised and supported by Geneva for Security Sector Governance (DCAF) and WANEP Gambia. The forum was held at LRR Governor's office conference hall.

The forum was part of strengthening community awareness on peace building and the role of the security in the maintenance of peace ahead of the forthcoming presidential election.

The dialogue was also meant to bring various communities together and discuss challenges ahead of the presidential election and carve out the way forward for a better Gambia.

She cited that there cannot be meaningful development in the absence of peace and security, and therefore, appealed to Gambians not to compromise the peace and security of the country.

The LRR governor thanked DCAF and WANEP for the initiative she described as timely.

Alfusiney Jarsey, chief of Jarra West, said the forum is worth emulating to ensure grassroots are sensitised about the importance of peace, their rights and responsibilities during the presidential elections.