Eritrea: Seminar to Nationals in Scandinavian Countries and Switzerland

Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, conducted a seminar on 16 October in Stockholm to Eritrean nationals in the Scandinavian countries focusing on the objective situation in the homeland as well as diplomatic engagements with neighboring countries and beyond.

At the seminar in which over one thousand nationals from Sweden, Denmark, and Norway, as well as Eritrean friends in Sweden, took part, Minister Osman indicating that strong resilience against all external hostilities is not new to the Eritrean people, expressed conviction that Eritrea will emerge victorious against the new wave of hostilities.

Underlining that owing to the solid unity of the Eritrean people and its leadership, Eritrea came out victorious against all external hostilities and continued to contribute its part in the peace and stability in the region, Minster Osman said that Eritrea will maintain reinforced engagement for the development of mutual cooperation and friendship with the neighboring peoples and countries.

Minister Osman also called on nationals in the Diaspora to strengthen organizational capacity and unity as in the past and play a due role in the national affairs.

In the same vein, Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab conducted a seminar on 17 October in Geneva to nationals residing in various cities of Switzerland on the objective situation in the homeland as well as on the political, economic, security, media, and diplomatic programs in terms of the regional and global developments.

Indicating that external conspiracy is ongoing to reverse the prevailing peace and friendship among the peoples in the Horn of Africa, Mr. Yemane expressed the importance of strong organizational capacity to emerge victorious against the world order that is identified with its abusive and hegemonic activities.

Stressing that Eritrea always is prepared to ensure its national security and interest; Mr. Yemane explained the role and contribution of nationals in the Diaspora in the effort to strengthen diplomatic activities.

Mr. Yemane also gave answers to questions raised by the participants of the seminar.