Tunisia: Jerandi to Attend Libya Stabilisation Conference in Tripoli

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othmane Jerandi is participating Thursday in Tripoli in Libya Stabilisation Conference.

This will be an opportunity to convey a message of support from President Kaïs Saïed to Libyan leaders and "reiterate Tunisia's solidarity and support for the Libyan people in this political process so that they can build a stable and prosperous democratic State (....) and embark on reconstruction," the ministry said Wednesday in a press release.

Jerandi will also discuss bilateral and regional issues of common interest with counterparts.