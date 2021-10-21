Togo: President Weah Returns Home From Official Visit to Togo

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, safely returned home from the Republic of Togo, a day after he had departed the country for an official working visit

The flight that conveyed the President and entourage touched down at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) at 2:34 PM.

The Liberian President was invited by his Togolese Counterpart, H.E. Faure Gnassingbe, along with the President of Burkina Faso, to discuss issues of vital significance to the West African Sub-region, mainly regarding political and security crises in neighboring Guinea.

While in the Togolese Capital Lome, President Weah and his colleagues held talks on matters of sub-regional concern, with a focus on the political and security situation in neighboring Guinea.

The President has been keen on ensuring that peace and stability reign in Guinea, just next door to Liberia, since a military takeover there, campaigning for a seamless transition to democratic and civilian rule

"I am concerned about Guinea. They are our good neighbors and the transition to democratic rule has to be clear with a reasonable timetable," President Weah asserted upon return from Togo.

The Liberian Leader said it was high time that Guinea moved on to being a peaceful and secured nation, thereby reiterating Liberia's position, which is in keeping with the decision of the West African Regional Bloc, ECOWAS.

Liberia and Guinea share common boundaries and also enjoy good bilateral cooperation for decades.

President Weah also used the visit to hold bilateral talks with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was on a state visit to the country.

During their discussions, Presidents Weah and Erdogan weighed in on wide range of issues, including possible cooperation on security, infrastructure, and the economy, with both leaders agreeing to hold further discussions during a state visit of the Liberian Leader to Turkey before the end of the year.

President Weah was met upon arrival at the RIA by an array of Government officials led by then Acting Chair of the Cabinet, Nathaniel Farlo McGill, who is the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs.