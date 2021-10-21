South Africa: The Digital Economy Has a Male Gender Bias - More Investment in Girl Children Is Needed

opinion

Riyaadh Ebrahim is a social investment specialist at Tshikululu Social Investments.

Women do not have equitable representation in digital spaces. This means that artificial intelligence, social media and other digital spaces are being designed to learn behaviour more by men than by women, and the future workplace will be more welcoming to men than to women.

The United Nations has designated 11 October as the official International Day of the Girl Child, initiated in December 2011 as one of the means of recognising girls' rights and the unique challenges that girls face around the world. The theme for 2021 was "Digital Generation, Our Generation" -- a theme chosen on the back of the global Covid-19 pandemic that has inspired accelerated growth of digital platforms in our daily lives.

When scanning the South African landscape, there is limited data on children's individual usage of digital platforms and it is difficult to draw conclusive evidence of whether there exists a gender gap in digital access for children below the age of 18. Constitutionally and legislatively, there aren't supposed to be any gender disparities in access to technology and learning institutions do adhere to that equal right access.

In theory, all South African...