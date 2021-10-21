South Africa: From Records to Rodents - Gold Fields Chief Chris Griffith Needs Operation Chinchilla to Succeed

20 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ed Stoddard

Chris Griffith, who took over as chief executive of Gold Fields in April, has had a varied career as a mining executive, including stints as CEO of Kumba Iron Ore and Anglo American Platinum (Amplats).

Chris Griffith oversaw a payout of R2.665-billion to more than 6,000 Kumba workers a decade ago after the maturing of a broad-based share participation scheme, which remains one of the best examples of BBBEE in South Africa's mining sector.

At Amplats, he steered the corporate ship through the storm of the violent five-month Amcu strike in 2014. He subsequently led Amplats on a mechanisation drive that saw the company significantly improve its health and safety record while boosting productivity. The company's recent set of record earnings on the back of record prices is testimony to the wisdom of that strategy.

At Gold Fields, Griffith has taken the helm of a precious metals producer that followed a similar path under former CEO Nick Holland. Gold Fields spun off its labour-intensive South African gold operations into Sibanye - now the highly profitable and diversified juggernaut that is Sibanye-Stillwater - as it pivoted to mechanised operations on a global scale.

That trajectory has taken the company high up...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X