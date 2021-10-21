Rwanda: Weatherman Warns of Three-Day Heavy Rains

Rwanda Meteorology Agency has warned that heavy rain is expected from October 19 to October 21 in parts of Northern, Western and Southern provinces.

The analysis conducted by the weatherman indicates that scattered heavy rainfall will be experienced over several parts of the country from Tuesday evening especially in Nyaruguru and Nyamagabe districts.

The rainfall will be ranging between 20 and 40 millimetre per day.

Expected Impacts

The issued statement there could be widespread flooding on major rivers and catchments, damage to infrastructure, landslides as well as loss of agriculture plantation.

"Poor visibility may lead to incidence of accidents," the warning said in a statement, adding that possible loss of property could be incurred. "Due to expected rains in two coming days, contingency measures should be put in place to avoid likelihoods of negative impacts associated with increased rainfall especially in disaster-prone areas."

Heavy rainfall could always come with strong wind.

Strong wind on Saturday, October 16 damaged about 300 houses and claimed lives of three people in Huye District.

A report by the Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management has shown that 2,685 hectares of crops were damaged by different disasters namely heavy rains, hail, strong wind, landslides so far.

The disaster report shows that farmers have also lost 2,051 livestock including 73 cattle.

From January to Mid-October disasters killed over 100 people and injured 195 It shows that 3,977 houses were also damaged.